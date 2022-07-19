Border school celebrates Good Ofsted rating

Burford pupils celebrate Good Ofsted rating

Burford Church of England Primary School sits near Tenbury Wells on the Shropshire/Worcestershire border and headteacher Emma Winters has spoken of her pride at the rating given after a visit last month.

Mrs Winters said: “I am really pleased by the outcome of this inspection as I have no doubt the ‘Good’ rating is richly deserved for everyone within our school’s community.

“To read that our children were found to be happy and kind and that they behave well is very rewarding and our focus is always on giving them the highest possible standard of education we can. As the report says, we have a clear, shared ambition for all our pupils to achieve their best."

She also thanked the staff and children.

The inspection report from Ofsted states that ‘Burford Primary is a warm, welcoming school’ where ‘pupils and happy and love to learn’, especially in mathematics.

It continues by saying the ‘school’s ethos and shared values of kindness, compassion and trust are interwoven through the curriculum and daily life’ and that the staff are proud to work there.

Ofsted inspectors also praised the way the school caters for children with special educational needs and/or disabilities, (SEND), with parents noted as saying that they really appreciate the way staff go above and beyond to offer support.