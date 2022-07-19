Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Border school celebrates Good Ofsted rating

By David TooleyTenbury WellsPublished:

A primary school on the Shropshire/Worcestershire border is celebrating a Good rating from Ofsted inspectors.

Burford pupils celebrate Good Ofsted rating
Burford pupils celebrate Good Ofsted rating

Burford Church of England Primary School sits near Tenbury Wells on the Shropshire/Worcestershire border and headteacher Emma Winters has spoken of her pride at the rating given after a visit last month.

Mrs Winters said: “I am really pleased by the outcome of this inspection as I have no doubt the ‘Good’ rating is richly deserved for everyone within our school’s community.

“To read that our children were found to be happy and kind and that they behave well is very rewarding and our focus is always on giving them the highest possible standard of education we can. As the report says, we have a clear, shared ambition for all our pupils to achieve their best."

She also thanked the staff and children.

The inspection report from Ofsted states that ‘Burford Primary is a warm, welcoming school’ where ‘pupils and happy and love to learn’, especially in mathematics.

It continues by saying the ‘school’s ethos and shared values of kindness, compassion and trust are interwoven through the curriculum and daily life’ and that the staff are proud to work there.

Ofsted inspectors also praised the way the school caters for children with special educational needs and/or disabilities, (SEND), with parents noted as saying that they really appreciate the way staff go above and beyond to offer support.

Importantly, the inspectors commented on the fact that pupils’ person development is at the heart of the school and that they have ‘many opportunities’ to develop their talents in a wide variety of areas including music and sports.

Tenbury Wells
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News