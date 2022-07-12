Council releases 400 years' worth of records for family history researchers

A Bishop's Transcript

Almost three million records from the Worcestershire archives have gone live on the Ancestry website for people to search.

The records are Bishop’s Transcripts, which are copies of parish register entries of baptism, marriages and burials.

Councillor Marcus Hart, Cabinet Member for Communities, said: “400 years' worth of records have been added with this update which will allow people across the county – and the world – to discover more about their ancestors.

"As part of the collaboration, the collection will grow and be added to in the future. This includes the addition of the Worcestershire Parish Records which are expected next year.”

More details can be found on the Explore the Past blog, which is run by the county’s Archive and Archaeology service: https://www.explorethepast.co.uk/2022/07/bishops-transcripts-live/