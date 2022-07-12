Notification Settings

Council releases 400 years' worth of records for family history researchers

By David Tooley

Shropshire people with links to Worcestershire may be able to find details of their family histories online following the release of millions of county records.

A Bishop's Transcript

Almost three million records from the Worcestershire archives have gone live on the Ancestry website for people to search.

The records are Bishop’s Transcripts, which are copies of parish register entries of baptism, marriages and burials.

Councillor Marcus Hart, Cabinet Member for Communities, said: “400 years' worth of records have been added with this update which will allow people across the county – and the world – to discover more about their ancestors.

"As part of the collaboration, the collection will grow and be added to in the future. This includes the addition of the Worcestershire Parish Records which are expected next year.”

More details can be found on the Explore the Past blog, which is run by the county’s Archive and Archaeology service: https://www.explorethepast.co.uk/2022/07/bishops-transcripts-live/

Ancestry is free to access in all Worcestershire Libraries, including The Hive, as a result of the partnership between Worcestershire Archive & Archaeology Service and Ancestry.











