Tenbury Wells benefits from part of £140,000 covid recovery support

By David Tooley

Projects to help a town centre near south Shropshire recover from covid have benefited from part of £140,000 in Government funding.

Undated file photo of money. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire.

Malvern Hills District Council has listed all the projects across its district - including in Tenbury Wells - that have benefitted from the funding, which its officials allocated.

In Tenbury the supported projects include a Halloween outdoor cinema, a Santa Needs You Augmented Reality Trail, and Christmas events.

Councillor Daniel Walton, the council's portfolio holder for tourism and economic development said: “The covid-19 pandemic had a significant impact on our high streets and local businesses, and these Government funds were vital to help bring our town centres back to life and communities together.

"It’s great to see how successful our various campaigns, activities, and support for businesses has been.”

Since June 2020, two consecutive funds have supported local businesses and town centres; the Reopening High Streets Safely fund and the Welcome Back Fund.

MHDC was allocated a share of £56 million from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) to support the safe return to high streets from the pandemic.

The funding, which ended on March 31 this, helped local businesses and high streets recover from the effects of the pandemic, provided safety advice and helped encourage visitors back to the area.

The funding built on the £50 million Reopening High Street Safely Fund allocated to councils in 2020.

The money has also supported town safety signs and measures, including hand sanitiser stations, new benches/planting/flags, campaigns and marketing, data on footfall, consultancy support for town centre plans, a town centre recovery officer post, and local business support and advice.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

