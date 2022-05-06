Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Plan to turn redundant care home into two dwellings

By David TooleyTenbury WellsPublished:

A care home that closed in 2019 is set to be turned into a two storey house and a bungalow under plans lodged with a council.

College House pictured by Google in 2009
College House pictured by Google in 2009

College House Residential Home, in Berrington Road, Tenbury Wells, is currently housing 'guardian' tenants following its closure three years ago.

Owner Oaktree Care, based in Brentwood, Essex, has applied to Malvern Hills District Council to change the use from a care home to two dwellings.

The site forms part of the Tenbury Wells Conservation Area.

The main house, a former farmhouse dating back to at least the 19th century, was given consent for use as a care home in 1983 and has subsequently had several bungalows built on its surrounding grounds.

The plan involves returning the original house to a single dwelling with the adjoining single storey building converted to a single bungalow.

In its heyday College House Residential Home provided accommodation and personal care for up to 16 people.

Care home regulator the CQC gave the care home an inadequate rating following an inspection in 2019. It had been rated good in 2017.

Tenbury Wells
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News