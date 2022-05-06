Plan to turn redundant care home into two dwellings

College House pictured by Google in 2009

College House Residential Home, in Berrington Road, Tenbury Wells, is currently housing 'guardian' tenants following its closure three years ago.

Owner Oaktree Care, based in Brentwood, Essex, has applied to Malvern Hills District Council to change the use from a care home to two dwellings.

The site forms part of the Tenbury Wells Conservation Area.

The main house, a former farmhouse dating back to at least the 19th century, was given consent for use as a care home in 1983 and has subsequently had several bungalows built on its surrounding grounds.

The plan involves returning the original house to a single dwelling with the adjoining single storey building converted to a single bungalow.

In its heyday College House Residential Home provided accommodation and personal care for up to 16 people.