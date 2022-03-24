Irresponsible dog owners in Tenbury Wells area face £100 fixed penalties

Responsible dog ownership is being enforced in the Tenbury Wells area

Malvern Hills District Council has approved new dog control powers which could see owners picking up a £100 fixed penalty notice if they fail to carry out their civic duty.

If owners are taken to court they could receive a fine on conviction of up to £1,000.

The Dog Control Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) was approved on Tuesday March 22 by the council’s executive.

The PSPO will be brought into force with effect from May 1 and this will continue to allow the council to deal with dog control offences by issuing fixed penalty notices.

It means that persons in charge of dog must remove faeces from land immediately, and have the means to do so, they must put their pet on a lead when directed to. And persons in charge of dogs must not take dog into a fenced/enclosed children’s play area.

The move follows a six week consultation from December, where more than 480 people took part and overwhelmingly supported it.

Councillor Tom Wells, portfolio holder for community services at Malvern Hills District Council, said: “Alongside our residents, we are passionate about keeping the Malvern Hills District clean and safe, and the extension of this order is an important step in helping us to continue to tackle dog fouling and control issues.

"We would like to thank the public for their ongoing support, which sends out a clear message to irresponsible dog owners that they must clean up after and control their pets.”