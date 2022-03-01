Chance to pitch project ideas for Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The Queen

Malvern Hills District Council is working with crowdfunding platform Spacehive on fundraising, and has made £10,000 available for the Platinum Jubilee Community Fund, with up to £2,000 for each eligible project.

Projects can be one-off events taking place over the bank holiday weekend from June 2 to 5, or ongoing projects with a lasting legacy, from street parties and get-togethers to community murals and art exhibitions.

The council also has funding pots available including the People Make Places Fund, Destination Zero Community Fund and the Ward Budget Scheme which provides councillors with £500 per year to assist local projects financially.

Anyone interested in crowdfunding for their Jubilee project will need to launch their project on Spacehive by March 15 and raise the funds by April 29.