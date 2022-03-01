Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Chance to pitch project ideas for Queen's Platinum Jubilee

By David TooleyTenbury WellsPublished: Last Updated:

Communities in the Tenbury Wells area are being encouraged to pitch their project ideas for celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee later this year.

The Queen
The Queen

Malvern Hills District Council is working with crowdfunding platform Spacehive on fundraising, and has made £10,000 available for the Platinum Jubilee Community Fund, with up to £2,000 for each eligible project.

Projects can be one-off events taking place over the bank holiday weekend from June 2 to 5, or ongoing projects with a lasting legacy, from street parties and get-togethers to community murals and art exhibitions.

The council also has funding pots available including the People Make Places Fund, Destination Zero Community Fund and the Ward Budget Scheme which provides councillors with £500 per year to assist local projects financially.

Anyone interested in crowdfunding for their Jubilee project will need to launch their project on Spacehive by March 15 and raise the funds by April 29.

Visit malvernhills.gov.uk/crowdfunding for more information and to get in touch.

Tenbury Wells
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News