Funds available for eco-friendly projects in Tenbury area

By David Tooley
Tenbury Wells
Published:

Residents in the Tenbury Wells area can apply for council funding for eco-friendly projects.

Money is available for community projects. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire.
Malvern Hills District Council, which covers the town, is providing funding to community projects which aim to make a greener and more sustainable district.

The Destination Zero Community Fund is a dedicated funding pot available through the crowdfunding platform, Spacehive, to support local, community-led projects that help to reduce carbon emissions.

The £100,000 fund is aimed at community groups, charities, local councils, schools and individuals to help bring forward projects that would have a wider community benefit.

Examples of projects could be a community garden, e-bike hire schemes, community repair café, swap shop events, local renewable energy schemes, but there are many more possibilities.

The council will review all project campaigns and successful projects can expect to receive a pledge of up to £10,000.

Councillor Sarah Rouse, portfolio holder for environment at Malvern Hills District Council, said: “The fund is a brilliant opportunity for the community to come together and set up projects that could make a real difference to reducing the carbon emissions in our wonderful district.”

Visit www.malvernhills.gov.uk/crowdfunding to share ideas and to find out more information about the fund.

Tenbury Wells
South Shropshire
By David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

