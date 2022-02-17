Notification Settings

Real ale brewer plans to bring Grade II Listed building back to life as pub

By David Tooley

A real ale brewer plans to bring a venue just over the Shropshire border back to life as a pub.

The pub could come back to life. Picture: Google
Black Country Traditional Inns Ltd has applied to Malvern Hills District Council to carry out internal alterations to the Market Tavern, in Market Square, Tenbury Wells.

The building is Grade II listed and the applicants say they would carry out work sympathetically.

It had most recently been used as a cafe with cooked breakfasts, coffee and snacks.

Proposed internal alterations will include enlargement of doorways/openings, formation of stairs to cellar, revised layout of WCs, reinstatement of fireplaces, and construction of a bar servery.

The plan is currently being consulted on and can be viewed on the council's planning website.

