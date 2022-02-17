Real ale brewer plans to bring Grade II Listed building back to life as pub

The pub could come back to life. Picture: Google

Black Country Traditional Inns Ltd has applied to Malvern Hills District Council to carry out internal alterations to the Market Tavern, in Market Square, Tenbury Wells.

The building is Grade II listed and the applicants say they would carry out work sympathetically.

It had most recently been used as a cafe with cooked breakfasts, coffee and snacks.

Proposed internal alterations will include enlargement of doorways/openings, formation of stairs to cellar, revised layout of WCs, reinstatement of fireplaces, and construction of a bar servery.