Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Final council tax bill for Tenbury Wells area becomes clearer

By David TooleyTenbury WellsPublished:

Residents in the Tenbury Wells area are set to get a £5 hike in their annual council tax from the local council.

Money
Money

Malvern Hills District Council's executive committee is to recommend the increase in average Band D bills to next week's meeting of the full council.

They say it is far below the rate of inflation and will help protect its front line services.

The final bill will also include demands from Worcestershire County Council, West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner, Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service and town and parish councils.

Councillor Peter Whatley, portfolio holder for resources at Malvern Hills District Council, said: “I'm well aware that an increase in Council Tax is not something residents look forward to, but it is important to understand that this money goes directly to maintaining front-line services.

"Malvern Hills District Council has one of the lowest council tax bills in the country and the second lowest in Worcestershire. We receive just 9p of every pound you pay in council tax."

Depending on circumstances, residents struggling to pay their council tax bill can receive support from the council. Visit www.malvernhills.gov.uk/money-advice for more information.

Tenbury Wells
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News