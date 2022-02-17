Final council tax bill for Tenbury Wells area becomes clearer

Money

Malvern Hills District Council's executive committee is to recommend the increase in average Band D bills to next week's meeting of the full council.

They say it is far below the rate of inflation and will help protect its front line services.

The final bill will also include demands from Worcestershire County Council, West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner, Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service and town and parish councils.

Councillor Peter Whatley, portfolio holder for resources at Malvern Hills District Council, said: “I'm well aware that an increase in Council Tax is not something residents look forward to, but it is important to understand that this money goes directly to maintaining front-line services.

"Malvern Hills District Council has one of the lowest council tax bills in the country and the second lowest in Worcestershire. We receive just 9p of every pound you pay in council tax."