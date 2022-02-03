Car club in Leominster and Kington gets £100k to expand

Robin Coates, co-founder of Malvern Hills Community Car Club, with Councillor Daniel Walton, portfolio holder for economic development and tourism at Malvern Hills District Council.

Malvern Hills Community Car Club is a voluntary organisation, run by volunteers and members themselves, providing access to pay-as-you-go vehicles.

Malvern Hills District Council has given the scheme more than £101,995 to continue to support rural communities and reduce carbon emissions by not owning a car.

This funding will go towards setting up four ‘satellite hubs’ to help facilitate the clubs, with the small town and larger villages of Tenbury, Upton, and Kempsey being specifically targeted.

The money will fund the set-up of an online booking system, as well as upgrade three community cars to electric vehicles.

Robin Coates, co-founder of Malvern Hills Community Car Club, said: "We provide the car, insurance, maintenance and all the booking and billing systems. The members pay an hourly and mileage rate when they use a car."