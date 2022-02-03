Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Car club in Leominster and Kington gets £100k to expand

By David TooleyTenbury WellsPublished:

A popular car share scheme with clubs in Leominster and Kington has received a £100,000 council booster to help it grow to Tenbury Wells.

Robin Coates, co-founder of Malvern Hills Community Car Club, with Councillor Daniel Walton, portfolio holder for economic development and tourism at Malvern Hills District Council.
Robin Coates, co-founder of Malvern Hills Community Car Club, with Councillor Daniel Walton, portfolio holder for economic development and tourism at Malvern Hills District Council.

Malvern Hills Community Car Club is a voluntary organisation, run by volunteers and members themselves, providing access to pay-as-you-go vehicles.

Malvern Hills District Council has given the scheme more than £101,995 to continue to support rural communities and reduce carbon emissions by not owning a car.

This funding will go towards setting up four ‘satellite hubs’ to help facilitate the clubs, with the small town and larger villages of Tenbury, Upton, and Kempsey being specifically targeted.

The money will fund the set-up of an online booking system, as well as upgrade three community cars to electric vehicles.

Robin Coates, co-founder of Malvern Hills Community Car Club, said: "We provide the car, insurance, maintenance and all the booking and billing systems. The members pay an hourly and mileage rate when they use a car."

Visit malvernhills-carclubs.org.uk

Tenbury Wells
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Leominster
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News