Time to Talk cabin helps Tenbury Wells students with their mental health

By David Tooley

A school near south Shropshire has installed a Time to Talk cabin to help students seek support with their mental health and wellbeing.

Tenbury High Ormiston Academy students with Assistant Principal Hannah Wright at the 'Time to Talk' Cabin

The cabin at Tenbury High Ormiston Academy, in Tenbury Wells has created the safe space for students to talk about and seek support with their mental health and wellbeing from a council fund for youth projects.

Other projects supported by Malvern Hills District Council's Youth Chair Fund have been a theatre group in Malvern which created a short film based on their ideas and projects, teaching them how to film and edit. Upton Young Farmers received funding to support a new members day to encourage new people to join the group.

Now the council is encouraging other young people to up to £500 to fund projects that will benefit communities within the district. The deadline for applications is March 4, 2022.

Councillor Tom Wells, the portfolio holder for community services at Malvern Hills District Council, said: "We already have some great success stories that have come from the Youth Chair Fund and we look forward to seeing what other valuable projects will arise."

For more information and to apply visit www.malvernhills.gov.uk/youth

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

