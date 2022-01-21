Tenbury Wells Library. Picture: Google

But the experts at Malvern Hills District Council has called on Worcestershire County Council to follow recommendations from a conservation officer who says they have failed to give a proper assessment of the impact on heritage assets.

Tenbury Library, in Teme Street, was built in about 1990 but sits in Tenbury Wells Conservation Area and is close to the grade 2 listed Regal Cinema and has two other grade 2 listed buildings to the south The main public car park

The proposal is to install a solar photovoltaic array to the southern slope of the single storey, rear part of the library building.