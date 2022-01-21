Notification Settings

Solar panels plan in Tenbury Wells needs tweaking before it goes ahead say planners

Planners say they have no objection to solar electrical panels being placed on the roof of a library in Tenbury Wells conservation area.

Tenbury Wells Library. Picture: Google

But the experts at Malvern Hills District Council has called on Worcestershire County Council to follow recommendations from a conservation officer who says they have failed to give a proper assessment of the impact on heritage assets.

Tenbury Library, in Teme Street, was built in about 1990 but sits in Tenbury Wells Conservation Area and is close to the grade 2 listed Regal Cinema and has two other grade 2 listed buildings to the south The main public car park

The proposal is to install a solar photovoltaic array to the southern slope of the single storey, rear part of the library building.

District council planners have no objection in principle but have asked that their county colleagues take action on their recommendations which ask for an even number of panels, rather than an odd number.

