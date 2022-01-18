Notification Settings

Time to prove how much talent is in Tenbury Wells

By David Tooley

People aged between one and 100 have been invited to put their names forward for Tenbury's Got Talent in March.

Regal, Tenbury Wells

Organised to raise funds for Councillor Eric Hudson's charities as Mayor of Tenbury it seeks entrants from Tenbury Wells and surrounding areas.

The big day is from 4 to 6pm on Saturday, March 12 at the Regal Tenbury, in Teme Street, and applications and ticket sales are open now. Members of the audience are asked to pay £10 or it is £5 for under 18s.

There is a first prize of £150 and a spokesperson said: "If you are aged between 1 and 100, on your own or with a group, be it singing, whistling, dancing, magic, comedy etc, why not join the fun!"

Enter and purchase tickets here https://www.regaltenbury.co.uk/events/tenburys-got-talent

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

