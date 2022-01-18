Time to prove how much talent is in Tenbury Wells

Regal, Tenbury Wells

Organised to raise funds for Councillor Eric Hudson's charities as Mayor of Tenbury it seeks entrants from Tenbury Wells and surrounding areas.

The big day is from 4 to 6pm on Saturday, March 12 at the Regal Tenbury, in Teme Street, and applications and ticket sales are open now. Members of the audience are asked to pay £10 or it is £5 for under 18s.

There is a first prize of £150 and a spokesperson said: "If you are aged between 1 and 100, on your own or with a group, be it singing, whistling, dancing, magic, comedy etc, why not join the fun!"