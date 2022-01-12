Driver trapped after car ends up in a hedge

Fire crews from Bromyard and Tenbury Wells were called to the road traffic collision on the B4214 in Collington, Bromyard at 4.29pm on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service said the vehicle on "all four wheels was in a hedge and one person trapped."

"The male casualty in his 30s was released by fire service personnel carrying out a full roof removal using cutting tools and then handed over to the care of paramedics," they added.

Police and the ambulance service also attended.

West Mercia Police closed the B4214 Bromyard to Tenbury Road between between Kyre and Collington to allow emergency services to deal with the incident. Drivers were advised to find an alternative route.

The incident was marked as closed by the fire service more than two hours later at 6:44pm.