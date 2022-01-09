Notification Settings

Homes in south Shropshire left with little or no water supply for eight hours

By David Tooley

A "tricky" repair of a suspected burst pipe caused problems with the water supply to south Shropshire homes for eight hours on Saturday.

Seven Trent Water was aware of an issue in the DY14 and WR6 postcode areas where some customers had poor or no supply, blamed on a "suspected burst water pipe".

Initial hopes that the water company would have supplies restored by 12pm were dashed however. The company's teams found that despite good progress a repair was "proving to be a bit trickier than we first thought."

An updated estimate of 7pm was given. But the good news came through at 4.15pm when the company was "happy to confirm that the issue has now been resolved, and your water supply should now be slowly returning back to normal."

The firm added on its website: "We’d like to thank you for your patience while this was ongoing, and hope you have a lovely rest of the day!"

Tenbury Wells
South Shropshire
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

