Homes in south Shropshire left with little or no water supply for eight hours

Seven Trent Water was aware of an issue in the DY14 and WR6 postcode areas where some customers had poor or no supply, blamed on a "suspected burst water pipe".

Initial hopes that the water company would have supplies restored by 12pm were dashed however. The company's teams found that despite good progress a repair was "proving to be a bit trickier than we first thought."

An updated estimate of 7pm was given. But the good news came through at 4.15pm when the company was "happy to confirm that the issue has now been resolved, and your water supply should now be slowly returning back to normal."