Lateral flow tests being handed out in towns over the south Shropshire border

Herefordshire council is handing out home testing kits

But teams from Herefordshire County Council are advising that demand is high and will have to close if they run out of the lateral flow tests.

The council, which also offers tests on site at some locations, is encouraging people to carry out regular testing whenever and wherever they need it. They say the testing programme for Covid-19 is playing a vital role in helping to keep us all safe by identifying those who have the virus, but no symptoms, so that they can self-isolate and avoid passing the virus to others.

Around one in three people who are infected with Covid-19 have no symptoms. Rapid testing using lateral flow test devices (LFT) is a fast and simple way to test people who are not showing symptoms, and helps us to stop spreading Covid-19 without realising it.

Test kits can also be ordered online on the government portal, or picked up from participating pharmacies.

The sites being visited in the next few days are

Friday, January 7, the council teams will be at Oakchurch farm shop, 10:30am to 3:30pm; Morrisons, Leominster, 10:30am to 3:30pm.

The on Monday Jan 10 they will be handing kits out at the Co-op, Bromyard, 10:30am to 3:30pm; Morrisons, Leominster, 10:30am to 4:30pm.

On Tuesday, Jan 11, the stalls will be at venues including Co-op, Kington, from 12pm to 5pm.