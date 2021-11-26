Journalist power couple set to give talk in Tenbury Wells next year

Peter Snow, one of the most recognised broadcasters, and Ann MacMillan, one of Canada's most distinguished journalists have written a book called 'The Treasures of World History- The Story of Civilization Told Through the 50 Most Important Documents'.

And on March 31 next year they are set to visit The Regal, in Teme Street, Tenbury Wells, to talk about it.

In the presented talk, they will look at some of the most fascinating documents in the history of humankind.

Mr Snow CBE is a distinguished writer, journalist, and broadcaster.

He reported around the world as ITN's diplomatic and defence Correspondent for 15 years.

He then moved to the BBC to present Newsnight for 17 years. He has presented Tomorrow's World for the BBC and election programmes for ITV and the BBC.

His recent work includes two TV series on Britain' s and The World's Greatest Battlefields, which he co-presented with his and Anne's son, Dan Snow.