Details to be revealed of Tenbury Wells anti-flooding scheme

Environment Agency pictures of flooding in Tenbury Wells

The Environment Agency is set to host two public engagement drop-in sessions at the Regal Theatre in the town to share more of the design plans following discussions with effected private landowners.

"The community is at risk of flooding from both the River Teme and the Kyre Brook," said a spokesperson for the Environment Agency.

Tenbury Wells, which is just across the south Shropshire border in Worcestershire is situated on the banks of the River Teme. A tributary, the Kyre Brook, also joins the River Teme in the town.

Tenbury has suffered from extensive flooding to large parts of the town on a number of occasions, most recently in November 2019 and in February 2020.

"These flooding events impact on people’s homes, businesses and the local economy," said the agency in a statement.

"Transport links and commuter routes through the town are also affected when flooding occurs. Both the River Teme and the Kyre Brook have a long history of flooding."

A flood management scheme for Tenbury has been on the cards in previous years but the EA admitted that "progressing it has not been possible due to other national flood risk priorities and the amount of public money available. "

But after the flooding in February 2020, the Government committed an additional £4.9 million of public money to allow a flood scheme for Tenbury to be progressed.

The proposed Tenbury Wells flood risk management scheme will involve the construction of embankments and flood walls through the town.

It will include some improvement to existing structures and flood gates are also being considered in specific locations.

The precise location and height of the bunds and walls is subject to detailed design and consultation with key stakeholders and the community.

The experts are reviewing some specific areas of the scheme, for example at St Marys Church, with a view to incorporating additional properties or assets if possible.

The scheme is being designed to provide protection against a 1 in 100 year flood, with an additional allowance for climate change.

At this stage in the design process, the EA predict that the scheme, when complete, will reduce risk of flooding to approximately 120 residential and 145 commercial properties.

The Tenbury Wells scheme will be designed so as not to increase flood risk elsewhere. The aim is to start construction by early 2022.