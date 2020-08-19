Work to start on £6 million housing development in south Shropshire

Sanctuary Homes has secured planning permission to build 10 two-bedroom and 23 three-bedroom houses in Burford, near Tenbury Wells, as part of a £6 million development.

The properties, which will be known as Castle Reach, are due to be completed by the end of next year and will be available for both shared ownership and affordable rent.

Part-funded by a grant from Homes England, the new houses will be built by Sanctuary’s appointed contractor Harper Group Construction.

Sanctuary’s senior development manager, Sophie Bell, said: “We are delighted to have gained planning permission to deliver these much-needed homes for the local community.

“Castle Reach is an idyllic countryside location and will be perfect for families and first-time buyers.”

Antony Rees, group managing director of Harper Group Construction, added: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with Sanctuary Homes, a company who focus on making a difference within the community.

“Not only are Sanctuary providing much needed housing, they are also providing support for first-time buyers getting on the property ladder, through their shared ownership scheme.

“We are looking forward to working with the team to produce a high-quality development to enhance the local area.”