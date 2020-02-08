Tenbury Wells community urged to get behind pool refurbishment

The pool in Tenbury Wells opened in 1971, thanks to the support and fundraising efforts of the local community.

They are now being asked to rally again in a final push to allow the planned refurbishment of the leisure centre to go ahead.

West Worcestershire MP Harriett Baldwin met with Tenbury Community Pool director, Adrian Taylor, and Freedom Leisure pool and gym manager, Tom Mansfield, to hear about the impressive plans to create fully accessible changing rooms, a studio, a larger gym and a new reception area.

Ms Baldwin said: “Swimming is a great way to get fit and stay fit and Tenbury people are lucky to have such a fabulous resource on their doorstep.

“I’ve been briefed on the plans to improve areas like changing rooms which will make a huge difference and allow the pool to be used more.

“These days, pools aren’t constructed as deep as Tenbury’s pool so while that is good for those learning scuba diving, it means that there are extra safety concerns and therefore extra management costs.

“I’ve agreed to help the team help to find extra sources of money to secure funding for some of the much-needed improvements and hope that many more people will be able to take advantage of this great local facility.”

The centre is operated by Freedom Leisure on behalf of the Tenbury Community Pool charity, supported by Malvern Hills District Council.

Tenbury Community Pool’s Adrian Taylor added: “This is a very exciting time for the community of Tenbury Wells and its surrounding parishes.

"We are close to achieving our funding target and now need the support of the local people and businesses for the final push to enable us to achieve our dream of providing Tenbury with a Leisure Centre for the next 50 years”.