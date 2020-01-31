Hopes Tenbury Wells Scout group could re-form

With too few children and a lack of volunteer adult leaders, the 1st Tenbury Scouts shut down in June.

But those who were still involved were determined that it would not be the end of the group, which had previously been prominent in the town and has its own headquarters in Teme Street.

They launched a drive to drum up interest among those who may never have considered getting involved, visiting schools and building links with other organisations and local businesses.

There will be an open day at the Scout Hut on Saturday to give children interested in joining the newly reformed Scouts, Cubs and Beavers the chance to take part in taster activities to learn what the organisation is all about.

Adults interested in volunteering – either as leaders or just to offer their expertise in a specific area or activity – are also encouraged to go along to discuss what opportunities are available.

Heather Smith, Growth and Development Officer for the Scouts, said: "We have not been able to run a group since June due to a lack of children and adults.

"It has been a permanent group in the community for a long time and it has got its own venue.

"The open event is is to try and build up interest and hopefully re-launch it.

"We will have lots of taster activities running and hopefully a lot of people will come along."

The open day will run from 12pm to 2pm.