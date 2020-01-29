MP opens new Post Office in Tenbury Wells

Harriett Baldwin, MP for West Worcestershire, cut the ribbon at the official opening of the new Tenbury Wells Post Office at the town's Spar store.

The relocated branch has restored a full-time Post Office to the town with significantly longer hours than before.

Harriett Baldwin MP, said: “I am delighted to see a Post Office return to Tenbury and I am grateful that the community has been patient while we have had to rely on temporary services.

"Local businesses and local people have missed the service a great deal but with the new Post Office opening in the Spar, we will get longer opening hours and in a very convenient location.

“It’s been a tricky obstacle course but I know that everyone will welcome the fact that we now have a proper Post Office service back on the high street.”

Assistant store manager Ross Salisbury, Harriett Baldwin MP, store manager Ben Marshall and Food to Go Manager Alex Slater at the opening of the new Post Office. Picture by Simon Hadley Photography.

The opening hours are 6.30am to 11pm Monday to Friday, and 7am to 11pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Post Office services are offered from a low-screened, open-plan, serving point alongside the retail counter and a self-service machine.

Advertising

Stewert Waldron, Post Office controller for Blakemore Retail, which operates the Spar, said: “As a community retailer we are delighted to offer post office services in our convenience stores; local residents can access a wide range of Post Office services during our shop opening hours – in excess of 114 hours a week.

"We are confident customers will be pleased with the flexibility and convenience of the new Post Office service.”

Damien Haydock, Post Office multiples account executive, said: "We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs.”

The previous branch in Market Square closed in May 2019 due to the resignation of the postmaster and the withdrawal of the premises for Post Office use.

Since then, a temporary mobile Post Office service had been operating in the town on a Tuesday afternoon.