Three-hour rescue after man falls down well

At around 8.45am fire crews and paramedics were called out to assist the man who had fallen down a well at The Bank, Knighton-on-Teme, near Tenbury Wells.

Fire crews from Droitwich, Malvern, Tenbury Wells and Cleobury Mortimer attended the scene, as well as West Midlands Ambulance Service.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman, said: "One ambulance, three paramedic officers, a BASICS doctor, the Trust's Hazardous Area Response Team and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Strensham attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one patient, a man, who was approximately 10m down the well. Ambulance crews worked closely with colleagues from the fire service to bring the man to safety.

"He received treatment from ambulance staff for potentially serious injuries before being transported to Worcester Royal Hospital by land ambulance."

The man fell about 10 metres down the well, which had water in, as crews used specialist rope to rescue him.

The rescue was complete at around 11.30am, taking nearly three hours to complete.