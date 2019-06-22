Advertising
The man who would be PM begins his bid in Tenbury
The man who could be our next prime minister began his quest for votes for the Tory leadership on the Shropshire Worcester border yesterday .
Foreign secretary, Jeremy Hunt MP spent time in Tenbury Wells at the start of his tour of constituencies to gain support for his bid to beat Boris Johnson to the top.
Hosted by West Worcester Conservative Association Mr Hunt toured the market town with MP, Harriet Baldwin, stopping to chat to members of the public, helping out at a bakery and even getting a hair cut ready for his hustings events around the UK.
The local MP said she had backed Mr Hunt throughout his campaign after working with him in the Commonwealth and Foreign Office.
She pressed him on whether he would support flood defences for Tenbury and said he gave his support for a return of a main Post Office for the town.
Mr Hunt tweeted about his time spent on the Shropshire border.
"I helped out at a bakery, visited a chocolate factory, and got a free haircut during my visit with Conservative members in Tenbury this morning. Thanks to @hbaldwin and W Worcs members for great welcome...and sunshine," he said.
Advertising
Login or Register to comment