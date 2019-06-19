New Shropshire housing development "likely" to go ahead

Harper Group Construction has lodged plans with Shropshire Council to build a new housing estate off the A456 at Burford, near Tenbury Wells.

The company said 22 homes would be “affordable” while the remaining 11 will be shared ownership.

Developers say they hope the new development will aid the growing nature of the area.

And Shropshire Council says in a pre-decision notice that it is likely to give the scheme permission, given the area has been earmarked for up to 40 new homes going forward.

Aspirations

Beth Hamblett, for agents Quattro Design Architects, said it will help national planning policy framework.

She said: “The scheme represents an opportunity to develop a scheme that enhances the built environment of Burford, Tenbury Wells, whilst aiding the continual growth of the area, in line with the aspirations of the National Planning Policy Framework.

“The site is currently an open grassed field. There are a small number of trees within the site, mainly along the road frontage. The impact of the larger trees along the northern boundary have been considered within our proposal.

Advertising

“Burford is a village and civil parish in Shropshire. Due to the site being just outside the main residential area of the village there are only a few dwellings within close proximity to the site.

“Our aim has been to draw upon local features such as red brick, brick detailing, stone detailing, gable features and incorporate those into a design that affords the site its own identity whilst reflecting the character and appearance of the dwellings in the locality. As brick is the primary material used locally this has been the predominant material choice.”

Objection

Vincent Maher, Shropshire Council planning officer, added: “The council is likely to give positive support to some housing on this site but would ask that you conduct appropriate due diligence about the relationship of the site to employment land uses to the north and east to satisfy us that housing is compatible with existing employment uses.

Advertising

“The speed limit of the stretch of road outside the site is currently 40mph.

“The council might look to reduce the speed limit to 30mph which would require you to fund a traffic order as part of a Section 106 agreement.

“There is safe pedestrian access into the village. I do not anticipate any other fundamental highway objection to a revised proposal.”

The plans will be determined in the coming months.