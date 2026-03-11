Community plants new orchard in south Shropshire

Ludlow Town Council, together with volunteers from Incredible Edible Ludlow, has planted a brand-new community orchard at Weyman Road, creating a vibrant new green space shaped directly by local residents.

The planting day saw a diverse mix of apple, damson, plum, pear, cherry and walnut trees added to the site, forming the foundations of an orchard that will grow into a shared community asset for years to come.

Mr Matthews and some of the donated trees

The trees were donated by Frank Matthews and the Incredible Edible team, whose support has made this project possible.

A spokesperson for Ludlow Town Council, said: “This orchard is a wonderful example of what can be achieved when the community comes together. These trees will grow into a space that supports wildlife, encourages outdoor activity and brings neighbours together. We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who helped make it happen.”

The project was shaped by feedback from residents during the recent consultation on the future of the Weyman Road green space.

Tish planting one of the trees

Ludlow Town Council extends its thanks to everyone who took the time to share their views, helping ensure the orchard reflects the community’s hopes for the area.

The town council and Incredible Edible teams

Incredible Edible Ludlow volunteer Tish Dockerty added: “It’s fantastic to see this orchard take root. These trees will provide fruit, shade and a sense of shared ownership for the whole neighbourhood, and I hope everyone enjoys picking and tasting the harvest as the seasons roll in.”

The orchard will continue to develop over the coming seasons, with opportunities for local residents to get involved in caring for the space and enjoying its harvest.

To stay informed of the progress of Weyman Road community orchard please visit ludlow.gov.uk