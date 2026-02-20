Part of Ludlow estate agent's office could be turned into a home under new plans

A planning application has been submitted to Shropshire Council for the authority to consider the proposal for Cobb Amos in the town’s high street.

Craig Hamilton, of Craig Hamilton Architects Ltd, said the sitting room and kitchen would have two large external windows, while the bedroom and bathroom would have one window each.

“The small amount of domestic waste from the proposed one-bedroom flat will be managed via internal rubbish and recycling bins within the property and kerbside domestic waste collection,” said Mr Hamilton.

An application has been submitted to convert the first and second floors of Cobb Amos in Ludlow into a flat. Picture: Google

“The commercial premises on the ground floor are occupied by an estate agent, and are not likely to produce any significant noise. In addition, the premises will be closed outside of normal business hours.”

Anyone who wishes to view and comment on the plans can do so by searching for reference 26/00618/PACMF on Shropshire Council’s planning portal.

The consultation period expires on Wednesday, March 11.