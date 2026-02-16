The Rev Sam Hustwayte is being appointed to the role by the Bishop of Hereford.

Rev Hustwayte, who is presently vicar of St Wilfrid's, Calverton, Area Dean of Gedling and chair of the House of Clergy in Southwell and Nottingham Diocese, will take up her post in early May.

The Diocese of Hereford said she brings with her "a wealth of experience in parish ministry and a deep passion for rural communities".

Growing up in Nottinghamshire in a regular church-going household, Rev Hustwayte explained her Christian faith began as a teenager through worship at her local Baptist Church.

After studying at Birmingham Bible Institute, she went on a mission project to Brazil with her boyfriend and future husband Matt.

Upon returning to the UK, Rev Hustwayte found her way back to the Anglican Church, describing it as feeling "like home".

The couple moved from Nottinghamshire so she could take up a post as a church and children’s worker in Kenilworth, Warwickshire.

“This was where I first felt the call to ordination, but initially resisted it,” she explained, adding: “I loved my work with young people.”

However, when a church youth, children and family worker role at Coventry Cathedral arose, she said she could no longer ignore God's call.

"I remember, I sat bolt upright in bed one morning with a very strong conviction that I had to become a vicar – the shock woke Matt up quicker than usual", Rev Hustwayte recalled. "Going through the ordination process showed us once again that God can have very different plans from the ones we put in place."

Returning to Nottinghamshire for training and curacy, she faced an unexpected challenge when her vicar training incumbent announced his retirement just one year into her role.

She said: “I was well supported by colleagues in the diocesan team who helped me to lead the parish through the remainder of my training.”

It was during this time that Rev Hustwayte discovered what she describes as "a non-negotiable" in ministry.

She said: "I realised I needed to be able to see fields and to be able to go for a walk. The church was in a very urban setting, and I looked out on lots of houses and other buildings.”

She went on to describe her deep passion to care and provide for people in rural parish ministry which led her to her role in the village of Calverton and which she calls a “unique and special ministry”.

Speaking about her new role, Rev Hustwayte said: "What I'm really looking forward to as the next Archdeacon of Ludlow is supporting the many parishes of the northern archdeaconry to be a light for Jesus and helping them grow disciples. I feel very strongly about helping leaders share that passion and joy with their communities. I can't wait to get to know the people and the area."

Speaking about the appointment the Rev Richard Jackson, Bishop of Hereford, said: “We are delighted to welcome Sam as the new Archdeacon of Ludlow. Her passion for the local church and commitment to clergy wellbeing were evident throughout the appointment process and are a mark of her ministry in Southwell and Nottingham diocese. She brings a warmth of personality and genuine love for people. The team and I look forward to working alongside her as she serves the people of the Ludlow archdeaconry.”

Rev Hustwayte will be officially appointed as the next Archdeacon of Ludlow in a special service at St Laurence’s Church, Ludlow, on Sunday, May 10.

She will also be welcomed at an evensong service at Hereford Cathedral on Tuesday, June 2.