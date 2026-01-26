Icon Paul Weller confirmed as final 2026 headliner for Ludlow Castle concerts - here's where to get tickets

British icon Weller will perform at Ludlow Castle on Friday, July 17.

Andy Smith - Head of Live at organisers Futuresound Group said: "We’re honoured to be completing next summer’s Live at Ludlow Castle series with Paul Weller. This year’s series was our biggest yet but it wouldn’t have happened without the support and trust of Ludlow town. We’re excited to continue building on our long-standing relationship with the Castle and its community and together we’ll make next year’s concerts even bigger and even better.”

Gemma England, General Manager, Ludlow Castle said: “We are thrilled to complete the line up for Live at Ludlow Castle 2026 with the legend that is Paul Weller. Its shaping up to be another fantastic run of shows and we are honoured to be working with Futuresound, bringing world class artists to this magnificent setting.”

As the frontman of the Jam, who defined the sound of the late ‘70s and early ‘80s with their uncompromising fusion of punk, new wave and soul, Weller established himself as a figurehead of forward-thinking British songwriting.

Following The Jam’s breakup in 1982, Weller formed the ‘sophisti-pop’ musical collective The Style Council, which enabled him to explore creative avenues and approaches that wouldn’t have been possible under The Jam’s tight musical style.

Although relatively short-lived, having disbanded in 1989, the freedom afforded by The Style Council led Weller to launch his solo career in the 1990s and reaffirm his position as one of the country’s most celebrated singer-songwriters.

To date, Weller has released 17 solo albums with his most recent collection of new material, 2024’s 66, shared the day before his 66th birthday.

Last year’s Find El Dorado saw Weller revisit and reinterpret a collection of understated gems that chart his musical DNA.

Like many of Weller’s solo efforts, both 66 and Find El Dorado feature a litany of incredible musical friends from across Weller’s career including legends like Robert Plant, Noel Gallagher and Primal Scream’s Bobby Gillespie and newer voices such as Richard Hawley, Erland Cooper and Amelia Coburn.

An indelible influence on more than 50 years of British music, Paul Weller has received countless accolades and awards including the Brit Award for Best British Male three times, the 2010 NME Godlike Genius Award and the prestigious Ivor Novello Lifetime Achievement Award the same year.

Paul Weller is one of very few artists to have had number one albums across five consecutive decades and, quite fittingly, he joins fellow British musical icons John Lennon and Paul McCartney in the distinction.

Joining Weller on the night will be renowned English singer and musician Miles Kane, co-frontman of the award-winning transatlantic supergroup The Last Shadow Puppets alongside Alex Turner of The Arctic Monkeys, and East Yorkshire-born rising star Fiona-Lee.

Entering its fourth season, the Live at Ludlow Castle series has already seen unforgettable, sold-out performances from the likes of Elbow, Olly Murs, Jess Glynne, Supergrass, Faithless, Texas and more for thousands of fans year on year.

Paul Weller completes next summer’s Live at Ludlow Castle line up which also includes previously announced headliners Snow Patrol who will perform at Ludlow on July 16, The Human League on Saturday, July 18, Tom Grennan on Sunday July 19, The Streets on Thursday, July 23, Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft headlining on Saturday, July 25, with all five shows fully sold out as well as the recently announced shows from ‘80s pop legend Rick Astley on Friday, July 24 and New York glam rockers Scissor Sisters celebrating their self-titled debut on Sunday, July 26.

Ludlow postcode pre-sale for local residents living in SY7, SY8, HR6, DY14, and WR15, will open at 10am on Wednesday, January 28 here.

General sale opens at 10am on Friday, January 30 here.

For more information on the series please visit https://www.liveatludlowcastle.co.uk/