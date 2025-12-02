Ludlow town crier resigns due to “lack of support” from council

Terrence Mullett has regularly been seen in Ludlow, appearing weekly at Ludlow Market. The voluntary role has also seen him support Ludlow Rotary Duck Race and the 25th anniversary of the Local to Ludlow produce market.

However, Mr Mullett said “the constant lack of support” from Ludlow Town Council made it impossible for him to continue in the role.

“For months, I asked the council for clear permission to do the basic things a town crier should be able to do – promote the town, attend competitions, represent Ludlow at events not just in the town, and carry out the duties expected of the role,” said Mr Mullett.

“Instead of receiving co-operation, I was met with delays, confusion, and a refusal to give the backing needed to perform the job properly at no cost to the council.”

Mr Mullett said the “final straw” came when a report was presented to the council on July 28. It mentioned that Mr Mullett sought sponsorship to support the expense of the specialise town crier clothing and hosting a town crier competition in Ludlow.

he latter, the report said, “would be fun and attract visitors to Ludlow”. However, it added that, as with any event, there are expenses associated with running it.

Earlier this year, Ludlow Town Council agreed that it would not cover any of Mr Mullett’s expenses and that it should only cover events “within the parish of Ludlow”.

The report showed that, on July 12, Mr Mullett represented Ludlow at the South of England Town Crier Championship in Wareham, Dorset.

Town clerk Gina Wilding reassured members that any expenses were not paid by the town council.

Last year, Mr Mullett was relieved of his duties as town crier of Hereford because the city council could not justify paying his expenses. It was reported that he had more than 20 invitations to attend events in other parts of the country and “took great pride” in promoting the city.

“When we originally had the town crier come to full council to make a decision, we were told it wouldn’t cost the council anything to have the town crier wear uniform,” said Councillor Darren Childs.

“This is sponsorship, not costs, but it doesn’t really go into detail about what [the sponsorship] it is and how it’s going to be spent.”

Councillor Glenn Ginger added: “The minutes say that the town crier would be at no cost whatsoever to Ludlow Town Council and that he will provide his own uniform.

“This is completely against it and there is full history about the town crier being asked to leave his position at Hereford because they couldn’t afford his expense claims.

“This isn’t what the town crier was engaged for and is against everything that was agreed.”

Councillor Viv Parry also warned that it would cost the town council “an awful lot of money” if it went forward for the town crier competition.

“It’s not just about the cost, it will also take up a lot of staff time,” added Councillor Robert Owen.

However, Mr Mullett said the report did not address the suggestions he raised, or reflect anything he asked at no cost to the council.

“It left me with no confidence that the council was willing to support the role or even recognise the challenges I was facing,” said Mr Mullett.

“I have always been proud to represent Ludlow. I gave my energy, time, and commitment to promoting this town and its people traditions at no cost to the council, but without the council’s support and trust in the town crier, role became unworkable.”

Mr Mullett confirmed he will now be an independent town crier for the rsidents of Ludlow where, he says, he’s received the most support.

“I want to thank everyone in the community who has encouraged me, supported me, and welcomed me at events,” said Mr Mullett.

“Your kindness meant the world, and it has been an honour to serve you and Ludlow.”

In a statement, Ludlow Town Council said it Mr Mullett brought “enthusiasm and energy” to the role.

“His passion for the town and its traditions has been clear to residents and visitors alike, and we congratulate him on the positive profile he has built within the community,” said a spokesperson.

“We are grateful for the opportunities we had to support him during his time in post. This included providing weekly staff assistance to film and promote his announcements, as well as actively sharing his work across Ludlow Town Council’s social media channels.

“These efforts were part of our commitment to celebrating the role of the Town Crier and showcasing his contributions, which helped raise his visibility and popularity in the town.

“We are sorry to hear that he felt unsupported, as this was never the council’s intention. As with many civic ceremonial positions, the role of Town Crier in Ludlow is a voluntary one and does not attract remuneration.

“We value all individuals who give their time to represent Ludlow, and we remain committed to ensuring that civic roles are respected, appreciated, and appropriately supported within our resources.

“We warmly wish him well in his future as an independent Town Crier and thank him once again for his dedication to promoting Ludlow.”