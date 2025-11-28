Community rallies behind Ludlow tennis club's floodlight plan after neighbours raise concerns over glare 'intrusion'

Ludlow Castle Tennis and Bowling Club have asked Shropshire Council for permission to install half a dozen six-metre-tall LED floodlighting columns around one of their tennis courts.

The court, which is next to the clubhouse, is the final court without lighting and the club argues that the scheme would help them expand activities throughout the winter and early evenings.

The application includes a lighting plan that states the scheme has been designed to "minimise light spillage and glare to neighbouring residents".

But not everyone is convinced, and the plan has raised concern among some neighbours, who argued the new lighting could impact their properties.