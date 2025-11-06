‘No wonder people don’t use Ludlow’s park and ride, look at the state of it’ – Campaigners take up maintenance issue

The Ludlow 21 sustainable transport group has been supported in its calls for action by South Shropshire MP Stuart Anderson over what the group says is the “appalling state of our Park & Ride car park which is in a dangerous state of disrepair.”



Pictures taken by campaigners of the state of Ludlow's park and ride site. Picture: Ludlow 21

The campaign group is planning to meet with Mr Anderson over the issue later this month. It recently celebrated the launch of a new in-town bus service timetable following a lobbying effort involving passengers, the council, councillors and the company.

Campaigner Stuart Waite said the ECO Car Park, east of Ludlow, just off the A49 towards Sheet has had “no maintenance since it was created.”

Among a list of just the major faults Mr Waite said the surface has “many craters and trip hazards” and the CCTV has “never worked and has been vandalised.”

Shropshire Council’s website confirms this by warning drivers that the site does not have CCTV.

Mr Waite adds that kerbs are “hidden under vegetation” while disabled bay signs are damaged and spaces “overgrown with vegetation.”

He adds: “There is a lack of waste bins, specifically at the west end where the bin was burnt to the ground.

“The shelter is uninviting and has many panels missing with little or no information on the service.”

Mr Waite adds that the carpark is used for “anti-social behaviour in the evenings with boy racers and drug dealing.

“People rarely use the facility as it is unsafe and poorly advertised. Typically, the new buses are empty or have a maximum of two people on board.”

South Shropshire MP Stuart Anderson said he has been contacted by residents about the condition of the park and ride. A site visit is on his agenda.

Mr Anderson said the state of the park and ride site is “clearly unacceptable and I will be looking to work with local residents and the local authorities to see that this is dealt with.”

Mr Waite added that he raised issued with Shropshire Council chiefs under its previous leadership.

“They said they would investigate and get back to me – I am still waiting,” he said.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Council said it is ‘seeking funding’ to make improvements to all the park and ride sites in Shropshire.

The spokesperson said: “We are aware of the concerns that have been raised about the Ludlow park and ride site. Some of these are being addressed, and we’re actively seeking appropriate funding that will enable us to improve all the park and ride sites in Shropshire.

“We’ll also provide more information early next year about improvements to bus shelters at the sites.”