Appeal to find Ludlow man reported missing more than two weeks ago

West Mercia Police are appealing for information which might help locate 66-year-old William Martin.

William, also known as Bill, was reported missing on October 12 from his home in Ludlow. It is thought that he could be in the Chester area.

The 66-year-old has been described as being around 5’2” tall, of an average build and has grey facial hair.

He has 'MUFC' tattooed on his neck and 'love' and 'hate' on his knuckles. He also is said to often wear a hat and wears glasses.

William was last seen wearing a blue and white hoodie and dark blue trousers.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "If you know where he is right now, please call 999.

"If you have any other information on his whereabouts, officers are asking to report information to 101."