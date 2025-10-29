Firefighters tackle kitchen fire at house in Ludlow

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 5.35pm on Tuesday (October 29), reporting a fire at a property in Honey Meadow.

Two fire engines, one from Ludlow and another from Craven Arms, were sent to the scene, alongside an operations officer who coordinated the emergency response.

According to the fire service, the fire had started in the kitchen after items had been left unattended on the hob.

Firefighters brought the fire under control and made the scene safe by 6.05pm.