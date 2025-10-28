‘It’s wonderful they listened’ – Celebration as new Ludlow bus timetable launched

The 701 and 702 Minsterley Motors services now link outlying areas of the town with the centre every 45 minutes – instead of every hour – and campaigners hope it will be the first of a number of improvements.

Ludlow councillors, campaigners and passengers celebrated the new bus timetable. Picture: LDRS

Campaigners, councillors and passengers held a celebration event outside the Assembly Rooms, in Mill Street, on Monday.

Councillors Andy Boddington and Beverley Waite at the front of the queue boarding the bus in Mill Street, Ludlow. Picture: LDRS

Kim Holdroyd, of the sustainable transport group of Ludlow 21, said: “It was wonderful that people listened to the community. All three of our Shropshire councillors listened and they did wonders.”

Councillor Beverley Waite (Ludlow East, Liberal Democrats) said the previous timetable, which itself replaced a half hourly service, was causing people to have to book taxis rather than facing long waits for the next bus.

“The buses were so infrequent it was something we had to get involved in,” she said. “Residents in the Sandpits area were booking taxis to go shopping. It should not be happening.”

Campaigner Stuart Waite added: “It shows that proper consultation is the way forward, rather than people thinking of a scheme and then finding out it does not work. ”

Bus user and Shropshire councillor Andy Boddington (Ludlow North, Liberal Democrats) praised local bus operator Minsterley Motors who “came up with and innovative way of planning a gap in their bus services.

“Minsterley Motors is a good company as we work closely with them.”

“It is a hugely positive move, I am really quite excited by it,” councillor Boddington added.

“It is good for the town and people will be able to get to GP surgeries and supermarkets more easily.”

Councillor Boddington added that now it is a case of “making constant improvements” while appreciating Shropshire Council’s dire financial situation.

“The timetable is now in place for another year and we can have a look at it again,” he said.

“It is the first half a day of the new timetable and everything is running smoothly so far. The first week we will be sorting out any problems and glitches with the timetable.”

Campaigner Kim Holdroyd and her volunteering colleague David Currant both said the local buses also acted as community centres where passengers got together and kept an eye on each other.

“We have wonderful drivers who take their time when people get on and off,” said Kim Holdroyd. “They are very patient. The bus has a friendly atmosphere and is like a community on wheels.”

David Currant added that they are “very much a community hub, where people know each other and notice if someone’s not there.”

Campaigners and councillors have other ideas on making improvements to Ludlow’s bus services, which include more in the south of the town.

Also mentioned was the ‘poorly maintained’ state of the Ludlow park and ride site which has been an issue in town for several years.