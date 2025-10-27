'We've been misled and deceived and we're at our wits' end': Ludlow residents fume as collapsed wall saga rumbles on

The Parochial Church Council (PCC) has threatened Ludlow Town Council (LTC) with enforcement action after claiming it is not responsible or liable for the maintenance and upkeep of the wall that collapsed by St Laurence’s Church in 2013.

Recently, LTC has held discussions relating to the issue in private, with members receiving a copy of the information gathering letter sent to the PCC’s solicitor, and an update from the task and finish group, on Monday (October 20).

Part of the wall behind St Laurence's Church that collapsed in 2013. Picture: Andy Boddington

However, at the start of the meeting, two members of the public raised their concerns during open session.

Martin Crowdy lives in a house that lies directly beneath the churchyard wall.

He claims that he has been repeatedly assured that LTC is responsible for the maintenance and repair of the wall, with work planned for 2019.

Martin Crowdy claims that he has been repeatedly assured that LTC is responsible for the maintenance and repair of the wall. Picture: LDRS

“I was given a copy of the memorandum of the meeting held in 2015 when the PCC, LTC and Shropshire Council met with lawyers,” said Mr Crowdy.

“That meeting also confirms that LTC accepted responsibility and liability.”

Mr Crowdy said he gave permission in 2021 for structural engineers from Morton to carry out work in his yard, and was promised a copy of the report.

“But subsequently, I was told it was confidential, and I could not see it,” said Mr Crowdy.

“When it was eventually released three years later, in 2024, I read it and I am still wondering what it contained that was confidential.

“In my view, absolutely nothing. I understand that LTC has spent pver £100,000 in the last few years on legal fees, and in April this year, LTC passed a resolution of no liability, without any explanation to anyone.”

Mr Crowdy added that he and his wife are “at their wits' end” with the issue taking a serious toll on them.

A close-up shot of part of Martin Crowdy's boundary wall which shows some of the damage. Photo: Martin Crowdy

“We are in danger from falling masonry, and our grandchildren and all our visitors are in danger,” he said.

“We have collected a crate of masonry that has fallen from the wall since we moved here. Nobody had ever apologised to us.

Martin Crowdy shows how much masonry has fallen off a wall near St Laurence's Church in Ludlow. Photo: Martin Crowdy

“We feel we have been misled and deceived, and have had enough. I want to put you all [LTC] on notice that I am proposing to join forces with the PCC in their action against the town council, or issue proceedings myself.”

Martin Crowdy shows a 15kg lump of stone that was about to fall off the wall before he managed to pull it back into the churchyard. Photo: Martin Crowdy

Sebastian Bowen, from Ludford, also spoke about the issue.

“How much more of ratepayers’ money does the council intend to throw away on this senseless effort to bury its head in the sand?” he asked.

Sebastian Bowen speaking at a Ludlow Town Council meeting. Picture: LDRS

“Will it not be sensible and rational to stop the legal wrangling, work together with the PCC and Shropshire Council, and spend the public’s money in getting the repairs moving at last, rather then enriching lawyers?

“Will the council please also bear in mind that as long as this squabbling goes on, there is no prospect of raising money to pay for the repairs from funding bodies such as Historic England or the Heitage Lottery Fund?"

In a statement, Ludlow Town Council said: “In September, Ludlow Town Council held two meetings where newly elected and returning councillors were briefed by the council’s legal advisors before discussing the next steps.

“The council reaffirmed its commitment to finding a workable solution for the collapsed wall at St Laurence’s Churchyard.

“To move this forward, a council task and finish group has been established to help facilitate any future discussions with partner organisations and work towards a resolution that is acceptable to the town council and all stakeholders.

“Ludlow Town Council views transparency as a cornerstone of its operating principles, however we cannot ignore the possibility that the resolution of the town wall issue may lead to legal proceedings and therefore, on the advice of the council’s legal advisers regarding legal privilege, the council’s detailed discussions of the town wall issue must remain confidential for the time being.

“In regard to legal expenses, the town council does not have an in-house legal team, so all legal services are provided externally. Since January 2020, the council has spent a total of £114,000 on legal services.”