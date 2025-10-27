Nine homes set for former Ludlow bus depot after revised plans win approval

Plans for up to nine homes on the former Whittle Bus and Coach depot in Ludlow have been approved — years after an earlier proposal was rejected for being "bland and cramped".

The site, on Fishmore Road, had been used as the Whittle Bus and Coach depot until November 2007 and has since been used for agricultural storage.

Shropshire Council first approved the principle of developing the space for residential use in 2017, but rejected plans to build 18 new homes on the site two years later.

The 2019 plans were thrown out for being "bland and cramped", and council officers raised concerns over the "limited amenity space" and the lack of privacy for some of the future residents.

The most recent application, first submitted in August 2023, said the "lower density" scheme would "enhance" the site, which was currently "detrimental to the area".

Documents, submitted by JT Design Services on behalf of applicant, Mrs N Hawker, said: "The redevelopment will remove associated vehicle traffic, especially of large agricultural vehicles, from the residential road network, which will benefit the residential environment and amenities of neighbours, and enhance highway safety.

"Visually, the existing buildings are detrimental to the area and redevelopment will enhance the quality of the street scene.

"The redevelopment of the site will enhance and strengthen the residential character of the area."

Approving the outline plans, Shropshire Council planning officers said the site was in a sustainable, "predominantly residential" location, already benefited from vehicular access and was within walking distance of the town centre.

They concluded that the development of the site could be achieved "without detrimental impact on the character of the area, on the amenities of neighbouring residents or on the adjacent built environment".

Another planning application determining the design and size of the new homes will still have to be submitted.

The full application is available to view online on Shropshire Council's planning portal using reference number: 23/03716/OUT

