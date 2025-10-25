'These charges are out of proportion and risk damaging the local economy' - Town councillors slam 'disproportionately high' car parking hikes in Ludlow

Earlier this week, businesses in Ludlow complained that the recent planned price increases for car parking implemented by Shropshire Council, would affect trade in the town.

Now the town council has joined their complaints by warning that the proposed increases in parking charges "will have a severe and detrimental impact on Ludlow’s economy, accessibility, and vitality.

Castle Street car park in Ludlow is set to go up to £1.40 an hour. Picture: LDRS

"Ludlow is a small market town with a population of fewer than 11,000, yet it faces parking charges on par with much larger urban areas," a spokesperson for the town council said.

The town council has now called on Shropshire Council to urgently review the current system, highlighting that no other Shropshire town, apart from the county town of Shrewsbury (population over 76,000), has Band 2 on-street parking charges.

Larger towns such as Bridgnorth, Oswestry, and Market Drayton do not have Band 2 parking rates.

“There is simply no justification for charging Ludlow at Band 2 levels,” the spokesperson added. “These charges are out of proportion and risk damaging the local economy, discouraging visitors, and undermining our vibrant market town.”

To ensure fair and proportionate charges, Ludlow Town Council is calling for the following changes: A reduction of on-street parking charges from Band 2 to Band 3, a reduction to Castle Street car park charges from Band 3 to Band 4, and to reduce on-street (Blue Zone) charges from Band 4 to Band 5.

"Ludlow Town Council urges Shropshire Council to act swiftly to bring parking charges in line with those of comparable sized towns across the county," the council said.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Council said that parking bands are set to be looked at in a new parking strategy.

The spokesperson said: "The current changes being introduced by Shropshire Council are changes to rates only. Changes to other details such as bands, days and times of operation, or anything more complex, requires a different legal mechanism.

"Shropshire Council is starting work on a new parking strategy which will consider all of these considerations, and will be open to full public consultation when complete.”

