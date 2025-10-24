Crash in the early hours closes A49 near Ludlow due to fuel spillage
A main road near Ludlow has been closed this morning due to a fuel spillage.
National Highways West Midlands warned drivers in a post on X at just after 4am that the A49 was closed in both directions between the A4117 near Ludlow and the A456 near Ashford Bowdler due to a fuel spillage from a collision.
The incident saw both police and the fire service respond just after 1am.
Emergency services said the RTC involved two cars but nobody was trapped in the vehicles.
A team has been called to the scene to clean the spillage.
National Highways expects the incident to clear by 10.30am, according to its website.
An updated post on X at 7.30am said: " The #A49 remains CLOSED in both directions between the #A4117 near #Ludlow and #A456 near #AshfordBowdler due to a fuel spillage from a collision that occurred overnight.
"Full resurfacing works will be carried out tonight.
"Until then a traffic light closure will be put in place."
Motorists are being advised to find alternative routes.