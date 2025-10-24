Crash in the early hours closes A49 near Ludlow due to fuel spillage

National Highways West Midlands warned drivers in a post on X at just after 4am that the A49 was closed in both directions between the A4117 near Ludlow and the A456 near Ashford Bowdler due to a fuel spillage from a collision.

The incident saw both police and the fire service respond just after 1am.

Emergency services said the RTC involved two cars but nobody was trapped in the vehicles.

A team has been called to the scene to clean the spillage.

National Highways expects the incident to clear by 10.30am, according to its website.

The road closure

An updated post on X at 7.30am said: " The #A49 remains CLOSED in both directions between the #A4117 near #Ludlow and #A456 near #AshfordBowdler due to a fuel spillage from a collision that occurred overnight.

"Full resurfacing works will be carried out tonight.

"Until then a traffic light closure will be put in place."

Motorists are being advised to find alternative routes.