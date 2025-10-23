'We will miss her enormously': Archdeacon of Ludlow leaving to become next Bishop of Taunton

Fiona Gibson became the first woman to hold the Ludlow post when she moved to the Diocese of Hereford in 2021.

She has served as chair of the Diocesan Board of Education and was elected as a House of Clergy representative to serve on General Synod.

Before coming to the Diocese of Hereford, Rev Gibson served as a vicar in the parishes of Cople, Moggerhanger and Willington in St Albans Diocese where she was ordained in 2011.

Dr Fiona Gibson, the Archdeacon of Ludlow.

He new role will see her become the Bishop of Taunton in the Diocese of Bath and Wells, moving in the New Year.

The Diocese of Hereford will now undertake a process to appoint a new Archdeacon of Ludlow.

Speaking of her decision Rev Gibson said it would be difficult to leave her post, describing the area as "a very special place".

She said: “I am deeply honoured to have been chosen to be the next Bishop of Taunton, and am very much looking forward to working alongside Bishop Michael and the team and learning how God is at work in the churches, schools and communities of the Diocese of Bath and Wells as I move to Somerset in the new year.

Revd Fiona Gibson being installed as the Archdeacon of Ludlow

"I can’t pretend it won’t also be a wrench to leave the Diocese of Hereford.

"This is a very special place to live and serve God, and I have come to love the people and places here.

"I am deeply grateful to Bishop Richard, my colleagues and all the clergy and laity of the Diocese for having made me so welcome and taught me so much.

"Those lessons will go with me into my new role as will many happy memories.

"As I look forward with hope and excitement to all that lies ahead, please be praying that I will always and only seek to abide in Christ and to serve and lead in the strength of God and the power of the Holy Spirit."

Bishop of Hereford Richard Jackson thanked the Archdeacon for her contribution to the diocese, adding the she would be "enormously" missed.

He said: “Fiona has made an enormous contribution to the life of our diocese as Archdeacon of Ludlow and as a member of General Synod.

"She is passionate, thoughtful, strategic and pastoral. We will miss her enormously.

"However, I am delighted that her gifts will now be a blessing to others as she has been a blessing to the parishes and schools she has served.

"The invitation to become a Bishop serving with Bishop Michael in the Diocese of Bath and Wells is an enormous privilege.

"Fiona is obedient in following the call to serve God in this role. I will be praying for her as she makes the move.”