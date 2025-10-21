Nearly £15k donated to charities after South Shropshire soap-box success

A special presentation took place to mark another successful year for the Richards Castle Soap Box Derby, with more than £14,500 split between 11 good causes.

It takes the total raised at the event, which took place at Hanway Common, Ludlow to an incredible £165,000.

Held on June 29 this year’s event once again drew crowds to the village to witness the thrills, spills, and spectacular creativity of soap box racing.

This year's event featured a host of spectacular creations.

A highlight of the day was the new ‘Down on the Farm’ novelty class, sponsored by McConnel, which saw an array of imaginative farm-themed carts take to the hill, adding extra fun to the competition.

For a small village straddling the Shropshire and Herefordshire border, Richards Castle continues to punch above its weight — raising an incredible £165,000 since the event, founded by Humphrey Salwey, began some 20-plus years ago, staying true to its motto: “Money raised locally is spent locally.”

The charities with Chairman David Wilkes to the left.

A special presentation evening took place at Richards Castle Village Hall, held alongside the monthly Pub & Grub night.

Mr Salwey (Founder of the Soap Box Derby), Ange Tyler and Diana Wood (Ely Memorial Fund) and David Wilkes (Chairman).

Representatives from each of the supported charities attended to receive their donations and spoke about their charity's work and how the money would be spent to benefit the local community.

Mr Salwey (Founder of the Soap Box Derby), Ian Broome (Village Hall), Roly Alden (All Saints Church) and David Wilkes (Chairman).

The three main beneficiaries this year were Ely Memorial Fund, Orleton Pre-School, and We Are Farming Minds.

Additional donations were made to Richards Castle Village Hall, All Saints Church (Richards Castle), Ludlow Air Cadets, Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service, West Mercia Police, Ludlow Swimming Club, Brimfield & Little Hereford Sports Club, and Ludlow Girl Guides.

“Holding the presentation at the village’s monthly Pub & Grub night helps to raise awareness of the charities’ work and to celebrate the success of the Soap Box Derby, which the village supports so enthusiastically,” said Chairman David Wilkes. “It was wonderful to hear how each charity plans to channel the funds into vital projects that empower local people and make a real difference.”

Run entirely by a dedicated team of volunteers, the Richards Castle Soap Box Derby is a true community effort that continues to grow in popularity with both competitors and spectators.

The date for next year’s event has already been set — Sunday, June 28, 2026.

People interested in entering or building a soap box can find more details at www.richardscastlesoapbox.co.uk.