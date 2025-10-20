'We are really proud' - Ludlow estate agents win national award for second year running

Samuel Wood estate agents received a Gold Award for its property expertise and customer service in Ludlow, marking the second consecutive year it has earned the prestigious accolade.

The British Property Awards are amongst the most respected in the industry, with strong competition from estate agencies across the country. Each entrant is subject to a rigorous judging process, including a mystery shopping visit, and assessed against 25 criteria to provide a balanced overview of their customer service levels.

Judges said Samuel Wood had "performed outstandingly throughout the extensive judging period."

Samuel Wood Estate Agents in Ludlow received a Gold Award at the British Property Awards

Andrew Cadwallader, Co-Director of Samuel Wood, which has offices in Ludlow, Craven Arms, Shrewsbury, as well as Telford and Church Stretton, said: "I am really proud of all my team to say we have won a British Property Gold Award for our work in Ludlow.

"The fact that the awards are judged so rigorously and fairly by independent judges who mystery shop our sector and benchmark us against our peers, mean we can be confident we are offering our clients the very highest level of customer service and satisfaction.

"I am proud of the team and all we are doing to serve the area."

Robert McLean from the British Property Awards added: "Our awards have been specifically designed to be attainable to all agents, removing common barriers to entry. Our awards have also been designed to remove any opportunity for bias or manipulation.

"If an agent has been attributed with one of our awards, it’s down to the fantastic customer service levels that they have demonstrated across a prolonged period of time.

"Samuel Wood Ludlow should be proud that their customer service levels provide a benchmark for their local, regional and national competition."