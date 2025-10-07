Severn Trent issues apology for water supply issues affecting Ludlow residents

The company said disruption is affecting properties in the SY8 postcode area of Shropshire, and is linked to "essential" repair work being carried out by engineers.

In a customer alert issued at 12.51pm, Severn Trent said the works were not expected to cause disruption but acknowledged that some supplies have been affected.

"We’d like to apologise to those experiencing no supply, poor pressure or discoloured water in the SY8 area of Ludlow this afternoon," it read.

"Our teams are carrying out some essential repair work. Although we didn’t anticipate this affecting our customers, we are aware that some customers' supplies have now been impacted. The team on site are committed to getting this resolved quickly and efficiently so the water supply is back to normal as soon as possible.

"We’re very sorry for any inconvenience this may be causing and are confident this repair will be completed by 5pm."