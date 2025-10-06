'Sadness' as Ludlow's former mayor dies
A Shropshire town council has expressed its condolences following the death of its former mayor.
Owen Elias was Mayor of Ludlow from 1995 to 1997.
Announcing his death, Ludlow Town Council said in a statement: "Ludlow Town Council is saddened to learn of the passing of former Mayor of Ludlow, Owen Elias.
“Mr Elias held the office of Mayor of Ludlow from 1995 – 1997 and was actively involved in many prominent local organisations.
“During his term of office as Mayor of Ludlow, his wife Joan Elias, who sadly passed away in 2016, was his Mayoress.”