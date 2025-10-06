'Sadness' as Ludlow's former mayor dies

Owen Elias was Mayor of Ludlow from 1995 to 1997.

Owen Elias

Announcing his death, Ludlow Town Council said in a statement: "Ludlow Town Council is saddened to learn of the passing of former Mayor of Ludlow, Owen Elias.

Owen and Joan Elias during Mr Elias' time as Mayor in the 1990s

“Mr Elias held the office of Mayor of Ludlow from 1995 – 1997 and was actively involved in many prominent local organisations.

“During his term of office as Mayor of Ludlow, his wife Joan Elias, who sadly passed away in 2016, was his Mayoress.”