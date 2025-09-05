New eco-friendly shop opens on Ludlow High Street with fresh name and brand

Hadley Green Home, formerly known as Little Twidlets, has unveiled a complete rebrand with a fresh name, logo, and a brand-new shop on Ludlow’s historic High Street, having upped sticks from its original home on New Street last month.

Having been established in 2015, the business now says its set for the future with a complete rebrand, new logo and new premises, which it says will "carry it forward for years to come."