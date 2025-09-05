Ludlow town crier to make history with proclamation in Scotland

Terrence Mullett has been invited to carry out the honour on September 16.

Mr Mullett is well known in Ludlow for his powerful voice and dedication to to preserving tradition. He appears weekly at Ludlow Market, with the voluntary role also seeing him support Ludlow Rotary Duck Race and the 25th anniversary of the Local to Ludlow produce market.

He said the invitation reflects the deep respect he has earned throughout his service and highlights the cultural bonds between the historic towns.

Ludlow town crier, Terrence Mullett appears weekly at Ludlow Market. Picture: Ludlow Town Council

“In 1298, the de Lacy family owned and lived in Ludlow Castle,” said Mr Mullett.

“They fought in Scotland at the battle of Falkirk, so did Sir William Wallace who lived in Lanark. So there is a link between Ludlow and Lanark.”

Mr Mullett confirmed he will be paying for all of his expenses for the event. In July, he asked Ludlow Town Council for sponsorship to support the expense of the specialist town crier clothing and hosting a town crier competition in the town. However, councillors denied him the opportunity, reaffirming an earlier decision that the role would not cost the council anything.

Gina Wilding, town clerk at Ludlow Town Council said: “Ludlow’s Town Crier asked the town council’s Policy and Finance Committee to approve his visit to Lanark as it is beyond his agreed role within the parish of Ludlow. The committee were delighted to approve his attendance as Ludlow’s Town Crier.”