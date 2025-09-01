Reopening of south Shropshire road delayed by 16 days - after five-week closure

After five weeks of work, the B4361 Coronation Avenue in Ludlow was excepted to reopen tomorrow, Tuesday, September 2.

But the 24-hour closure has now been extended to September 18 after the roadworks hit a snag.

The work involves repairs to the River Corve culvert, with the construction of a new concrete slab with a waterproof layer to increase the durability of the structure, drainage, and surfacing works.

But the work has been delayed due to the presence of a cast-iron gas duct, which was lower than originally expected, and prevented the pouring of the remaining section of the concrete slab.

Shropshire Council say the duct was found to be disused and has now been removed, with the works now continuing.

The remaining section of the concrete overslab was poured on August 29, and there will be a downtime of seven days to the work on the surface of the structure, to allow for the concrete slab to cure.

After the concrete slab has cured, the waterproofing layer will be applied and left to cure over the weekend of 6 and 7 September. Work to reinstate the carriageway and footway will then begin.

Meanwhile the crew have been working below the structure to break out the damaged areas of concrete, to enable concrete mortar repairs to be undertaken this week.

Work is expected to be completed by Thursday, September 18, when the B4361 will reopen.

While the road is closed, traffic a signed diversion route is in place, with access over the culvert for pedestrians and dismounted cyclists.