Noise warning as demolition to begin at Ludlow's former anaerobic digester

Demolition and removal of the process tanks of the former anaerobic digestion plant on Coder Road Business Park on the outskirts of Ludlow is set to commence early in September.

The work is part of preparations for Shropshire Council to build an Energy, Biochar and Carbon (EBAC) plant on the site.

Biochar, a form of charcoal, is made by heating organic materials - such as plant trimmings, food processing residues, or forestry cuttings - in an environment without oxygen at temperatures of 400°C or higher (also known as pyrolysis).

Once operational, the £3.3m Ludlow plant is expected to produce around 1,000 tonnes of biochar each year, which Shropshire Council hopes will provide environmental benefits while generating a revenue return to support council services.

The tanks that are set to be demolished at Ludlow’s former anaerobic digestion site. Photo: Shropshire Council

Rob Wilson, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for transport and economic growth, said: “The creation of biochar is an innovative and sustainable way to produce positive environmental outcomes while generating an income to support delivery of essential public services, as well as reducing our net carbon emissions as a council.

“Our site near Welshpool has generated a huge amount of interest from many other local authorities, some of which we are now partnering with via framework agreements that benefit Shropshire through the sharing of our knowledge and experience.

“Following our Welshpool joint venture, we’re now looking forward to starting work on our first plant in Shropshire on our site in Ludlow.”

The site of the proposed biochar facility at Ludlow Business Park. Photo: Google

Specialist demolition contractor Cawarden has been appointed for the next stage of work, which will take around four to six weeks to complete.

Councillor Wilson added: “This is a significant step forward for this project.

"While work has already begun to decommission the site, this next stage of demolition will involve works such as breaking up the concrete bases beneath the old tanks and may therefore cause some additional noise.

"I want to thank local residents for their forbearance, however Cawarden will ensure this is kept to a minimum."