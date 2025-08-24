Speed reduction plan for south Shropshire B-road 'to improve the safety of residents'

In a bid to improve the safety of residents, Shropshire Council is proposing to reduce the speed limit of the B4364 at Wheathill, near Cleobury North.

The change would reduce the speed limit of the road - which is currently 60mph - to two 50mph sections and a 40mph section.

The 1.6km 40mph speed limit zone would be in place through Wheathill, while two 50mph 'buffer zones' would be on either side.

The B4364 at Wheathill, near Cleobury North. Photo: Google

A spokesperson for the council said: "The proposed speed limit will improve the safety of the residents of Wheathill and other highway users travelling towards through the local area."

Documents relating to the consultation, which is open until September 11, can be viewed at Ludlow Library during regular opening hours.

Alternatively, copies may be requested by emailing traffic.engineering@shropshire.gov.uk, by writing to the Traffic Engineering Team, Guildhall, Frankwell, Shrewsbury, or by calling 0345 678 9077.

Those wishing to raise an objection, express support, or make any other comments about these proposals are asked to email or write to the addresses above, as objections cannot be accepted over the phone.