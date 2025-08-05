Calls for Government funding to restore damaged youth centre in Shropshire

Ludlow Youth Centre off Lower Galdeford has been closed since it suffered major structural damage when it was struck by a lorry on April 28.

In a recent update on the building, Shropshire Council said it was awaiting "further information" on "repair and rebuild works", with services relocated to the Helena Community Centre.

South Shropshire MP, Stuart Anderson has written to the Minister for Sport, Media, Civil Society and Youth, Stephanie Peacock, making a plea for the youth centre to receive part of a major Government youth investment package.

Mr Anderson said that he hopes Ludlow Youth Centre will benefit from a "fair share" of more than £145 million of investment in youth programmes, including an £85 million funding package for youth facilities that was announced in November last year.

In his formal appeal to Stephanie Peacock MP, Mr Anderson said it is "crucial" that rural areas, including his constituency, benefit from Government investment.

The Conservative MP has also urged the Government to match the previous administration's total investment in youth services, that he said stood at more than £500 million.

Stuart Anderson MP said: "Access to youth services can have a transformational impact on young people. It can boost their skills, resilience, and confidence to excel in life.

South Shropshire MP Stuart Anderson

"It is crucial that rural areas like South Shropshire benefit from new government investment that is due to be announced later in the summer, after a national listening exercise that I promoted closed in April.

"I also believe that the government should match the previous government's level of investment in youth services, which stood at more than £500 million.

"I hope that this investment will support the restoration of Ludlow Youth Centre, which provided a range of community and youth services including a dedicated youth club, early help for families, and community support services."